DC Says Rail Fee Doesn't Favor Local Carriers Over Others

By Jared Foretek ( September 30, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Office of Attorney General for the District of Columbia has urged a federal judge to uphold its annual per-car fee on railroads against a challenge from the freight industry, arguing the charge is valid under the dormant commerce clause because it doesn't favor in-state interests over those outside the district....
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