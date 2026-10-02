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Expert Analysis

FTC Proposal Puts Personalized Pricing On Notice

By Linda Goldstein ( October 2, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 19, the Federal Trade Commission issued a proposed enforcement policy statement on personalized pricing, putting businesses on notice that using consumers' personal data to charge different people different prices for the same product or service — without telling them — likely violates Section 5 of the FTC Act....

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