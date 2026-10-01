Mapping The Shifting Landscape Of Algorithmic Pricing Laws

By Lindsey Tonsager, Jayne Ponder and Irene Kim ( October 1, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 25, the Federal Trade Commission closed the submission period for comments on a proposed enforcement policy statement on personalized pricing. The proposed policy provided the FTC's preliminary view on what personalized pricing practices could be deceptive or unfair, and when an affirmative disclosure could be expected by the commission.[1]...
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