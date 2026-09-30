NC Protester Wants No Jail Time For Impeding ICE Officers

By Hayley Fowler ( September 30, 2026, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A protester is seeking probation and a nominal fine after a Charlotte, North Carolina, jury found him guilty of hindering U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from carrying out their official duties, arguing he was acquitted of the more serious charge and saying the conduct didn't stem from "selfish motives."...
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