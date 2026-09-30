Former NJ Transit Atty Launches Age Bias Suit Over Firing
By Adrian Cruz ( September 30, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A former New Jersey Transit assistant general counsel told a New Jersey state court that the agency fired him due to his age while also failing to abide by its own human resources policies in making its decision....
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