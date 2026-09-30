Rapper Rick Ross Sued For Being A No-Show At NC Concerts

By Hayley Fowler ( September 30, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A concert production company has accused rapper Rick Ross of bailing at the last minute on two concerts in North Carolina during his anniversary tour, allegedly causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses in the form of ticket refunds and cancellation fees....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.