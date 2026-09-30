NTSB Must Turn Over Cockpit Recording Of Fatal Conn. Crash

By Hope Patti ( September 30, 2026, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut state court ordered the National Transportation Safety Board to turn over a two-hour-long cockpit voice recording from a Cessna jet that was involved in a crash that killed four people, saying the audio is necessary for the fair assessment of issues central to wrongful death and insurance suits....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.