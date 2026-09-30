'Waterproof' Sunscreen Suit Tossed Over Lack Of Harm

By Emily Field ( September 30, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a proposed class action alleging that Missha and A'pieu sunscreens are falsely labeled as "waterproof" and "sweatproof," saying that the consumers hadn't shown that they were harmed financially since the products still functioned as sun protection....
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