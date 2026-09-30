Health Co. Wins Initial Toss Of Retirement Forfeiture Suit
By Kellie Mejdrich ( September 30, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge agreed Wednesday to toss a proposed class action alleging a health company misspent forfeitures from two employee retirement plans by putting assets toward employer-side contribution obligations instead of lowering administrative costs, holding that allegations failed to state a claim for violating federal benefits law....
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