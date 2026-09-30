Aetna Escapes Zelis Repricing Tool Antitrust Case
By Craig Clough ( September 30, 2026, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge granted Aetna's bid Wednesday to dismiss claims against it in consolidated antitrust litigation accusing insurance companies of using Zelis Healthcare's repricing tools to reduce reimbursements paid to healthcare providers, finding an amended complaint failed to plausibly allege that Aetna used the tools....
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