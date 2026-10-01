Federal Bar Discussion Looks At Courts' Role In Regulating AI
By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 1, 2026, 12:01 AM EDT) -- A Federal Bar Association discussion Wednesday in California about AI and how it will be regulated in the United States prompted the Northern District's new chief judge to ask whether Congress' "inability to pass laws" will leave it to the courts "to figure out how we're going to do this."...
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