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Texas Court Revives Suit Over Sponge Left In Surgery Patient

By Y. Peter Kang ( September 30, 2026, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Wednesday revived a medical malpractice suit accusing three radiologists of failing to identify a surgical sponge left inside a patient after open-heart surgery, saying there is a factual dispute over whether the plaintiffs acted with sufficient diligence to overcome a statute-of-limitations defense....

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