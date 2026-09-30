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Trump Says S. Korea Investing $54B In Alaska Gas Pipeline

By Jack McLoone ( September 30, 2026, 6:19 PM EDT) -- South Korea will invest about $200 billion in various U.S. energy projects, including $54 billion for a long-awaited Alaska liquid natural gas pipeline, as part of a deal trading investments in the U.S. for preferential tariff treatment, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday....

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