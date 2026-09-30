Chase Gets Trump's $5B Fla. Debanking Case Sent To NY

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 30, 2026, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday granted JPMorgan Chase Bank NA's motion to transfer President Donald Trump's $5 billion debanking case to New York, agreeing with the bank that the president and his businesses fraudulently joined JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon in an attempt to keep the litigation in Florida....
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