Eli Lilly Loses Full Fed. Circ. Bid To Nix Teva's $177M IP Win
By Rae Ann Varona ( September 30, 2026, 11:38 PM EDT) -- Federal Circuit judges Wednesday denied Eli Lilly & Co.'s bid for a full court review of a panel decision that reinstated a $177 million jury verdict against it for infringing Teva headache drug patents, while one dissenting judge said the panel's holding "creates confusion" over enablement standards for patent method claims....
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