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AG Watch: How Maryland Is Meeting The Data Center Age

By Erek Barron ( October 1, 2026, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A century ago, Maryland created the nation's first public advocate for residential utility consumers, the Office of People's Counsel. It was an access to justice move: When monopoly utilities appear before regulators seeking rate increases, the households paying those rates need a lawyer of their own in the room....

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