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Expert Analysis

Why The SEC Proposed Rescinding Its 'Pay-To-Play' Rule

By Justin Browder, Adam Aderton and Adam Lovell ( October 16, 2026, 2:47 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 3, following years of industry advocacy and commissioner criticism, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed rescinding Rule 206(4)-5 under the Investment Advisers Act, commonly known as the pay-to-play rule.[1]...

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