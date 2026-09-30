Glock Wins Bid To Block Conn. Convertible Pistol Sale Ban

By Aaron Keller ( September 30, 2026, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge Wednesday blocked a new state law that banned the advertising or sale of newly manufactured pistols if they can be "readily converted" into fully automatic weapons, agreeing with Glock Inc., an industry trade group and other challengers that the law is "likely unconstitutional."...
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