Kraft Wheat Traders Lose Class Status, Keep Antitrust Claim

By Lauren Berg ( October 1, 2026, 11:51 PM EDT) -- Kraft Foods has convinced a Chicago federal judge to decertify two classes of investors and toss most of their decade-old claims accusing the food conglomerate and its snack food spinoff of manipulating wheat market commodities, but a jury will have to decide if it ran afoul of antitrust law....
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