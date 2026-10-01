Ga. Official Defeats DOJ Bid To Force Handover Of Voter Info

By Kelcey Caulder ( October 1, 2026, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A federal judge threw out a U.S. Department of Justice suit seeking to force Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to hand over an unredacted copy of the state's voter registration list, unpersuaded by the federal government's claims that the state's failure to produce the records was unlawful....
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