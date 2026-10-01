FCC Officially Ditches Race, Ethnicity, Gender Reporting Reqs
By Nadia Dreid ( October 1, 2026, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has officially done away with a rule that required TV and radio broadcasters to disclose data about their employment diversity to the agency after the Fifth Circuit struck the rule down last year....
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