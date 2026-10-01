Patients' Texas Anesthesia Rollup Suit Trimmed

By Bryan Koenig ( October 1, 2026, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge offered patients a mixed bag Wednesday in a proposed class action accusing U.S. Anesthesia Partners Inc. of anticompetitively buying up anesthesia practices in the state and fixing prices, dismissing claims based on ambulatory surgery center services while preserving allegations based on hospitals....
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