Philly DA Asks Judge Who Called For Probe To Step Aside
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( October 1, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has asked for the recusal of the federal judge who said the DA should be investigated for possible "criminal wrongdoing" in his office's handling of a man's long-running bid to overturn his murder conviction....
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