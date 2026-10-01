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Aya Health Tells 9th Circ. It Needn't Seek Suits Against Itself

By Dorothy Atkins ( October 1, 2026, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Aya Healthcare urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to undo an order pausing its wage-and-hour arbitration bid, arguing that requiring the travel nursing agency to first notify 400,000 workers of the collective action before deciding whether arbitration is appropriate violates the Federal Arbitration Act and essentially forces Aya to solicit lawsuits against itself....

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