Airlines' Fight Over Colo. Sick Leave Law Heads To Trial

By MJ Koo ( October 1, 2026, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal court has sent an airline industry group's challenge to the state's paid sick leave law to trial, finding that competing expert testimony about whether the law increases employee absences and disrupts airline services creates factual disputes that a judge cannot resolve before trial....
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