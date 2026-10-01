Buchalter Adds Over 40 Attys, 3 Offices In Texas Firm Combo
By Lynn LaRowe ( October 1, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Buchalter PC announced Thursday that it has boosted its roster and greatly expanded its physical presence in the Lone Star State with more than 40 attorneys and three new offices in a combination with Texas construction and real estate boutique Griffith Davison PC....
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