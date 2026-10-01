Family Of Renée Good Sues Feds Over Fatal ICE Shooting

By Britain Eakin ( October 1, 2026, 12:24 PM EDT) -- The family of Renée Good, who was killed in January when an immigration officer fired gunshots into her car earlier this year, sued the United States on Thursday, along with the officer and other federal officials involved in the immigration crackdown in Minneapolis....
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