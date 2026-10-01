Fla. Doc Says He Opposed Cruise Co.'s Billing, Got Fired

By David Minsky ( October 1, 2026, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A doctor has brought a federal whistleblower lawsuit against Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings Ltd. in Florida federal court, alleging he lost his job after speaking out against what he believed were fraudulent practices to overcharge passengers for medical services that weren't necessary. ...
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