Pa. Justices Back Transit Prosecutor Law Challenged By DA
By Matthew Santoni ( October 1, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Legislature's creation of a "special prosecutor" to address Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's allegedly unsatisfactory handling of crime in the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority does not run afoul of the state constitution because of the city's special status, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday....
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