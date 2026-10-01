Kirkland Tapped To Replace HSF Kramer In Power Plant Ch. 11
By Clara Geoghegan ( October 1, 2026, 1:50 PM EDT) -- West Virginia coal plant Omnis Pleasants LLC has hired Kirkland & Ellis LLP in its contentious Delaware Chapter 11 after Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP's previous work for key creditors disqualified it as debtors counsel....
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