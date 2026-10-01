Hospital Can't Privately Contact Ex-Docs, Wash. Justices Rule
By Ben Adlin ( October 1, 2026, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Washington's Supreme Court split 6-3 Thursday in ruling that Virginia Mason Medical Center improperly engaged in private communications with a malpractice plaintiff's treating doctors by failing to go through formal discovery or establish the patient's knowledge or consent....
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