Skechers Seeks To End Appraisal Claims After Settlement
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( October 2, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Skechers U.S.A. Inc. has asked the Delaware Chancery Court to dismiss a number of actions brought by a group of investment funds seeking a court appraisal of the fair value of their shares following 3G Capital Partners' $9.4 billion takeover of the footwear company....
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