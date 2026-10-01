Bill Withers' Estate Sues Capitol, UMG Over Olivia Dean Song

By Gina Kim ( October 1, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Capitol Records, Universal Music Group, Sony and others were sued Thursday in California federal court by the late R&B and soul singer Bill Withers' music publisher, which accused them of infringing the melody of his song "Just the Two of Us" for Olivia Dean's song "I've Seen It."...
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