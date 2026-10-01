Timeshare Co. To Pay SEC Nearly $1M Over Loan Disclosures

By Sydney Price ( October 1, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has announced that timeshare company Travel + Leisure Co. will pay $975,000 to settle the agency's claims in Florida federal court alleging its financial disclosures omitted information regarding nearly 3,000 delinquent or defaulted loans that it rescinded, which may have misled investors about the health of the business....
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