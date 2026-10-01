Wounded Cop Can't Sue Philly Hospital Over Shooting

By Y. Peter Kang ( October 1, 2026, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Thursday declined to reinstate a lawsuit seeking to hold Jefferson University Hospital liable for severe arm injuries a police officer suffered while confronting a hospital employee who fatally shot his co-worker, finding the hospital owed no duty of care to the officer....
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