SEC Fines Ex-NFL Player, Influencers Over 'White-Label' Firms

By Sarah Jarvis ( October 1, 2026, 10:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has levied industry bars and a total of nearly $600,000 in fines on seven people, including a former professional football player, for allegedly acting as unregistered brokers by operating and marketing white-label platforms purchased from a third party for trading in so-called contracts for differences....
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