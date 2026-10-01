Apple Says YouTube's Bad Protections Doom AI Scraping Suit
By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 1, 2026, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Apple urged a California federal judge Thursday to toss a proposed class action brought by YouTube creators alleging it violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act's anti-circumvention provisions by scraping copyrighted videos to train its AI tools, arguing there was no circumvention and any access controls fell outside the DMCA because they were "ineffective."...
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