Foggy Precedent Gives Deportee Shot At Venue Appeal

By Elaine Briseño ( October 2, 2026, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A Venezuelan man suing the U.S. over his deportation to the CECOT megaprison in El Salvador can appeal the transfer of his case from Washington, D.C., to Texas, as a D.C. federal judge has decided clarity is needed on how the court determines where to adjudicate federal tort claims. ...
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