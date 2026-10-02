Senate Clears Two Tribal Bills On Land, Digital Evidence
By Crystal Owens ( October 2, 2026, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate has passed two bills that will transfer more than 500 acres to California's Pit River Tribe and will allow tribal courts the same ability to issue warrants for electronic evidence as their non-tribal counterparts....
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