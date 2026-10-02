Nurse Says Emory Offered Laundry Work After Light Duty Bid

By David Aaro ( October 2, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A registered nurse hit Emory Healthcare with a disability bias suit in Georgia federal court, claiming the hospital operator eventually fired her after it tried to banish her to the laundry room following her accommodation request for light duty....
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