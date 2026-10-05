4th Circ. Upholds Order For US To Admit Afghan Families

By Jared Foretek ( October 5, 2026, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A Fourth Circuit panel has declined to stay a federal district judge's order clearing the way for the families of seven Afghans who fought for and alongside the U.S. military to enter the country, rejecting the State Department's argument that the families' visa petitions fall within the consular nonreviewability doctrine....
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