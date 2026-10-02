Teva Ruling Creates Medicare Drug 'Chaos,' Full DC Circ. Told
By Dorothy Atkins ( October 2, 2026, 11:08 PM EDT) -- The federal government asked the full D.C. Circuit on Friday to reconsider a panel ruling allowing Teva to challenge Medicare's rules for deciding which drugs qualify for price negotiations, arguing the decision invites litigation that could create drug-pricing "chaos" and cause drug prices to quickly leap by more than 550%....
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