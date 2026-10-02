Amazon Seeks Records Around Lawyer's USPTO Suspension

By Ben Adlin ( October 2, 2026, 11:10 PM EDT) -- An attorney Amazon has accused of furthering a scheme to fraudulently register thousands of trademarks and use them to report infringement by rival Amazon merchants must hand over documents related to her discipline in California and Washington, the retail giant argued in a Washington federal court filing Thursday....
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