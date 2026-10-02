Stanley Black & Decker Can't Nix Investor Suit, Judge Says
By Craig Clough ( October 2, 2026, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge Friday refused to toss a proposed securities class action alleging Stanley Black & Decker touted strong demand for its key Tools & Outdoor division while demand was allegedly declining, finding former employees' accounts of internal sales meetings supported an inference that executives knew their statements were misleading....
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