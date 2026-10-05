Philippine Airlines Asks Tax Court To Cut $5.7M Off Tax Bill

By Kevin Pinner ( October 5, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The IRS cannot deny Philippine Airlines a tax exemption on income from passengers and excess baggage just because the Philippines taxes cargo income, the airline told the U.S. Tax Court in a bid to cut more than $5.7 million off a $7.1 million tax bill....
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