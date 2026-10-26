Uniting BSA, Sanctions Compliance As Treasury Targets Iran

By Jonathan Harrington ( October 26, 2026, 4:44 PM EDT) -- There was a time when U.S. financial institutions could treat sanctions compliance and Bank Secrecy Act obligations as largely parallel tracks, related but operationally distinct. While the walls between the two compliance regimes have arguably been eroding over the course of successive administrations, the current Trump administration's policy toward Iran has taken a sledgehammer to that wall. When it comes to Iran, the separation is no longer tenable....
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