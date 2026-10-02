AIG Insurers Cleared In Del. To Appeal $50M Clawback Ruling
By Jarek Rutz ( October 2, 2026, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Superior Court judge on Friday certified for immediate appeal his August ruling blocking two AIG insurers from clawing back $50 million they contributed to settle New York University's Hurricane Sandy lawsuit against Turner Construction, finding the unusual insurance dispute warrants early review by the Delaware Supreme Court....
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