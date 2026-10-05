5th Circ. Backs Surgical Stapler Death Suit Dismissal
By Emily Field ( October 5, 2026, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday upheld a lower court's decision to dismiss a suit against Johnson & Johnson and its medical device subsidiary Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc. over a surgical stapler implicated in a man's death for failing to provide notice before filing suit....
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