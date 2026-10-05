Air Ambulance Co. Says Pilot's 'Inattention' Wasn't Willful

By Hayley Fowler ( October 5, 2026, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A pilot's actions in the cockpit during a patient transport flight that crashed in the mountains of North Carolina don't rise to the level of gross negligence or warrant punitive damages, an operator of air ambulance helicopters said in seeking to purge those claims from a personal injury suit....
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