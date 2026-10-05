McDonald's Accused Of Using AI To Hike Menu Prices

By Celeste Bott ( October 5, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A potential class action filed in Illinois federal court Friday accuses McDonald's of flouting federal and state antitrust laws by using artificial intelligence to coordinate prices among independently owned restaurants, causing customers to overpay and average menu prices to rise by roughly 40% in a five-year period....
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